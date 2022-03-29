Air travel in North Dakota nears pre-pandemic numbers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Air travel in North Dakota has seen a substantial increase in the past year, but it remains below pre-pandemic levels.

North Dakota’s airports saw a 57% increase in passenger traffic from February 2021 to February 2022. The Bismarck Airport saw 44% more passengers, Williston 69% more, and Dickinson saw an increase of 156%, year over year. Still, all airports saw a decline from 2019.

“We don’t have the same amount of flights and seat capacity available right now to the flying public that we did in 2019. So, the fact that we’re really close to where we were in 2019 is actually pretty incredible, given the challenges that our industry has,” said Kyle Wanner, ND Aeronautics Commission executive director.

Bismarck had 22% fewer passengers in February 2022 than in February 2019. The Aeronautics Commission attributed a few factors that contributed to fewer customers: they mentioned challenges such as workforce shortages, fleet availability, and a lack of business and international travel demand.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.