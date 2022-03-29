Air Force veteran from Moorhead headed to Ukraine to offer humanitarian help

MOORHEAD, M.N. - Mark Lindquist is an Air Force veteran from Moorhead, Minnesota who is on his way to Ukraine to join in the fight.

Lindquist left Tuesday to offer humanitarian help to the hundreds of refugees.

”Of course, there’s a little bit of trepidation when you’re going into a situation like this, but I’ve just been so heart warmed by the response. People who really want to help, many people that I didn’t know before reaching out with contacts and ways that they want to help,” said Lindquist.

Lindquist is responding to a call from the Ukrainian president to join a foreign legion in order to help fight against Russia. And he isn’t the only one that is taking action toward this call.

”People from all over the country have contacted me and said, ‘I was inspired by your story, I bought a plane ticket, I’ll see you in Poland in a few days,’” said Lindquist.

He says once he is across the sea, he will begin his humanitarian expedition first. That includes establishing a P.O. Box so that people can directly donate.

”I’ll pick it up in Warsaw and bring the supplies to the border, medical supplies, dressing, diapers, we’re going to need 80 million diapers at the border over the course of the next six months. They need food, they’re running out of rations, they need pet food, they need baby food,” said Lindquist.

He says he will continue these efforts until he is accepted into the foreign legion.

Lindquist has been passionate about setting platforms for the community to help Ukrainians by setting up a GoFundMe, and soon a P.O. box in Warsaw.

You may also recognize Lindquist from his many renditions of the National Anthem at sporting events around the country.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.