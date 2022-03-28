Street cleaning underway in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city-wide street sweeping project has been able to move quickly through most areas of Bismarck. The Street Department credits this to the cooperation of citizens and help from mild temperatures at times this winter.

But, the Street Department still says they used more sand than in a normal year. An increase in streets to cover with the salt and sand mix, and the warm temperatures and freezing nights are part of the reason.

“This year we used just over 5,000 tons of sand. That’s a lot more than we’ve used in the past, but we had a lot more ice that we had to deal with this year, most of the time it was snow. So, yeah, we used more than we have in the past,” said Chad Shiermeister, a crew leader with the City of Bismarck Public Works.

The street sweeping schedule can be found online on the City of Bismarck’s website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.