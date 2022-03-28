Advertisement

Street cleaning underway in Bismarck

Street sweeper Bismarck
Street sweeper Bismarck(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city-wide street sweeping project has been able to move quickly through most areas of Bismarck. The Street Department credits this to the cooperation of citizens and help from mild temperatures at times this winter.

But, the Street Department still says they used more sand than in a normal year. An increase in streets to cover with the salt and sand mix, and the warm temperatures and freezing nights are part of the reason.

“This year we used just over 5,000 tons of sand. That’s a lot more than we’ve used in the past, but we had a lot more ice that we had to deal with this year, most of the time it was snow. So, yeah, we used more than we have in the past,” said Chad Shiermeister, a crew leader with the City of Bismarck Public Works.

The street sweeping schedule can be found online on the City of Bismarck’s website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan police vehicle
One man arrested for possible kidnapping in Mandan
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
30-year-old Tyler Hoff
Law enforcement say Mandan man hit police officer with vehicle
Game and Fish
New fishing regulations starting April 1
Bridger Burrows and the record-setting Rocky Mountain Sculpin
Record Sculpin caught in Montana

Latest News

Norsk Høstfest announces Big & Rich
Big & Rich to perform at Norsk Høstfest in Minot
walk-in clinic williston
Nearly a year later, CHI Williston’s walk-in clinic continuing to serve healthcare needs
biden's proposed budget
North Dakotans react to Biden’s budget proposal
nd singer american song contest
North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks competing in NBC’s American Song Contest