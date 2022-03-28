Advertisement

Stand with Ukraine walk held in Bismarck

By Jasmine Patera
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In Washington D.C, crowds of people showed their support for Ukraine Sunday at the Lincoln memorial. A sister demonstration was also held here in Bismarck.

With the war in Ukraine now more than a month long, people in the United States are asking what they can do to help.

In Bismarck, crowds gathered at the Capitol to show their support for Ukraine, holding flags and messages for peace. But the demonstration was also to encourage America to show continued and increased support for Ukraine.

”It is so encouraging to see people from all walks of life, sending messages and coming to physically support us and walk with us. So that is just very heartwarming,” said demonstration organizer Sasha Tsibur-Mayer.

Tsibur-Mayer said that American support so far has allowed Ukraine to last this long. However, some say that America could be doing more.

“Of course, we expect more help, because they have time for Ukraine, and we need the support. Only together we can stop Putin,” said participator Gegyany Grynsko.

More than 60 people were at the demonstration.

Tsibur-Meyer said the support across the world “means a lot” to her relatives in Ukraine.

