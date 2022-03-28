Second consecutive record count of bighorn sheep in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Game and Fish Department’s 2021 bighorn sheep survey shows a record 335 bighorn sheep in western North Dakota.

That’s up 4 percent from 2020 and 15 percent above the five-year average. The count surpassed the previous record of 322 bighorns in 2020.

Biologists counted 99 rams, 175 ewes and 61 lambs.

That did not include approximately 40 bighorn sheep in the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park and bighorns introduced to the Fort Berthold Reservation in 2020.

“We were encouraged to see the count of adult rams increase to near record levels, and adult ewes were at record numbers,” Wiedmann said. “Most encouraging was a record lamb count corresponding with a record recruitment rate.”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.