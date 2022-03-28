Search for missing Rolette County teen

BELCOURT, N.D. – Authorities in Rolette County are asking for your help in locating a missing teen.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office said 14-year-old Jacoby Thiefoe, of Belcourt, was last seen March 2.

They say the boy is 5′6″, roughly 118 lbs.

He has brown eyes and brown hair, though the sheriff’s office said he may have shaved his head.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (701) 477-5623.

