Record Sculpin caught in Montana

Bridger Burrows and the record-setting Rocky Mountain Sculpin
Bridger Burrows and the record-setting Rocky Mountain Sculpin(Courtesy of Danielle Burrows)
By J.R. Havens
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUREL, M.T. (KFYR) - It weighs less than a pound, but it’s good enough for a Montana State record.

14-year-old Bridger Burrows of Laurel, MT caught a Rocky Mountain Sculpin on March 15 west of Laurel.

The five-inch, .063 pound Sculpin was caught using a small plastic worm cast from an Ugly Stick rod.

The fish eclipses the old record by just .050 pounds. The previous record was held by Brad Sullivan of Billings. He caught his Sculpin in July of 2001 near Neihart, MT.

The weight of the fish was verified on a certified scale in Billings. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists positively identified the species.

Rocky Mountain Sculpin caught by Bridger Burrows
Rocky Mountain Sculpin caught by Bridger Burrows(Courtesy of Danielle Burrows)

