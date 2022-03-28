Advertisement

Park Service will revise livestock plan in Theodore Roosevelt National Park

(KVLY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The National Park Service wants to revise the livestock management plan for wild horses and longhorn cattle in western North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

According to park officials, the plan “is expected to determine appropriate management tools and protocols for managing the horse and longhorn cattle herds based on updated scientific information, methods, and best management practices regarding herd health, animal well-being, and population management goals.”

Some of those goals include reducing emergency disease risk to bison from cattle.

The park’s South Unit near Medora has feral horses. The North Unit near Watford City has nine longhorns.

The park has six draft alternatives for a new plan, including reducing herds over time to having no livestock or placing nonreproductive herds in the park, among other concepts.

A public comment period ends April 15.

