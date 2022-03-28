Advertisement

North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks competing in NBC’s American Song Contest

By KFYR Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a nationwide singer-songwriter contest with a representative from each state. NBC’s new show American Song Contest started last week, and Monday night’s episode will include Chloe Fredericks — North Dakota’s contestant.

Fredericks grew up on a ranch near Halliday on the Fort Berthold Reservation and says she wrote her first song when she was five, and it was inspired by a cattle drive.

Though she was raised on country music, she’s also influenced by contemporary pop greats like Adele.

Fredericks said: “I think North Dakotans are very proud people. I’m a Native American, solely from North Dakota. I’m Mandan and Hidatsa from the MHA Nation. We’re just big storytellers, and it set me up to be who I am today and how I strive to keep the culture alive. I’m performing my song “Can’t Make You Love Me.” It’s like the perfect song to represent North Dakota because of the way it’s able to blend the cultures. The very direct, straightforward rhythm reminds me of the powwows. Definitely reflects where I’m from. It would be amazing to win and put North Dakota on the map.”

The show starts at 7 p.m. CDT on NBC. Vote here.

