MT Senator Jon Tester to support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to Supreme Court

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) has announced that he will be supporting the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court.

The senator met with the judge last week, discussing a number of topics including Second Amendment rights, her views on corporate agriculture consolidation, and tribal sovereignty.

In a statement, he said: “She demonstrated a deep commitment to the rule of law, defending Montanans’ constitutional rights, and a dedication to deciding cases based on the facts, not on any personal opinion or ideology... it is clear that Judge Jackson is a deeply qualified jurist who will serve honorably and impartially on the Supreme Court, and I look forward to voting for her confirmation.”

A spokesperson with Senator Steve Daines’ (R-MT) office says they are working to set up a meeting. In a statement, he said: “Any Supreme Court Justice must understand the importance of not legislating from the bench and upholding the Constitution.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Jackson’s nomination April 4.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.