Mandan baseball preview

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Braves clocked out of the regular season last spring with one of the best records in the WDA. Then, they hit a wall in the WDA tournament. A disappointing finish after a strong showing in the regular season, means a fire to finish the job this year.

Isaac Huettl, Mandan senior, said: “I feel like last year was kind of a disappointing season because we had such a good regular season, and then we had not a good showing at state.”

Lucas Burgum, Mandan senior, added: “I think last year that was very sour. We’ve had a lot of conversations about how to come back from that, and I think the work we put in during the offseason will propel us to keep us going.”

And looking at it from within, the job starts with their mindset.

Dewitt Mack, Mandan baseball coach, said: “Our mental game has to improve. We have to go out there with a mindset that we can compete with anybody and we’re going to compete the entire game. We’re not going to start halfway through, we’re not going to flip a switch. We’re going to get out and compete as much as we can.”

Huettl said: “If you’re not engaged for one pitch and a passed ball happens, then a runner scores from third. Being mentally prepared for every pitch because if you’re not prepared the ball with end up finding you.”

They’re preparing mentally to go all the way this spring, and they bring back a lot of the pieces who remember the quick exit last year. It’s those players whose coach is leaning on.

Mack said: “I got to look to my seniors. They’ve played a lot of baseball. They all have been working hard, working in the weight room all winter long, they’re ready to play some baseball.”

The Braves start their season on April 5th at home against Bismarck High.

