Main Street Minute: Once Upon a Child opens in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – A new store in Minot that opened this month offers parents and friends a place to shop children’s clothes and toys at discounted prices.

For mom of four Ashlynn Barrett, buying clothes for growing kids can get expensive, but with the opening of Once Upon a Child, she says she is excited to save.

“I bought so much new stuff with my first, because, you know, first time mom you love buying all the new stuff, but now with number four, they wear it for such a short amount of time and they get so dirty, they blowout and stain everything, so if I can save money, I will,” said Ashlynn Barrett, a customer at Once Upon a Child.

The store has everything from shoes, to bouncers, to onesies offering a one-stop-shop for moms and dads.

“He’s my first, but then I’m expecting another one this summer and so I’m like, ‘What do I need to keep? What do I need to get next? What did I not have with him and still need to get?’ So yeah, it’s great to have the option to come here any time of the year,” said Kimberly McKinley, a customer at Once Upon a Child.

Store owner Daneille McNail is a mom herself, saying that having the option to buy discounted baby items is so helpful when raising children.

“They don’t have to buy new if they choose not to. We sell items for up to 70% off of standard store prices so families that aren’t able to afford new or choose not to are able to buy much more for far less,” said Daneille McNail, Once Upon a Child store owner.

Once Upon a Child also buys gently used clothes right from the community, taking the hassle out of selling them online or throwing them away.

“I have a basement full of stuff just waiting for me to go through it so I can bring it in. It is going to be a vehicle load, if not more. I have been saving up once I heard they were getting a Once Upon a Child here in Minot, I have been saving everything,” said Barrett.

The brand new store gives Magic City parents more options for their kiddos while being gentle on their wallets.

Once Upon a Child is located in the Town and Country Center which is off Broadway.

They are open 7 days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., except on Sunday when they are open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.