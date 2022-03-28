Conditions are looking better this year for sunflowers

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota farmers faced some serious problems last year because of the drought. They said they need a good year to balance the budget and they’re hopeful this year will fit the bill.

Going into planting season, the western half of the state is still in a drought. But around Minot, they’re in a better position than last year.

”Last year, a lot of the stuff we put into the ground went into dry dirt. I don’t think we’ll have that right away this year. We might be a little better off when we get going, but we’re definitely going to need to see some rain here. Really like to see it before we get into the field,” said Amanda Kopp, farmer.

On the market side of things, sunflower farmers are seeing much higher prices for their crops because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

”We passed the all-time high for new crop prices last week, and we’re pretty close to that $33 level right now for seed which historically is high, and we’re just slightly below the all-time old crop price of $38.80,” said John Sandbakken, ND Sunflower Association.

He said they’re looking to pick up some acres this year in North Dakota because of how well they handle the dry weather.

”Sunflowers are pretty good for that because they put down a deep tap root. They will go find the moisture if it’s there,” said Kopp.

Kopp said the year will be pretty hopeful if they can get a bit more moisture.

They added that input costs are on the rise this year as well, which may affect how they plant.

