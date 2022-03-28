Bismarck woman arrested for terrorizing with a fake gun

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police say they have arrested a 24-year-old female for entering a building with a fake gun and pulling the trigger.

Police say Alene Bobtailbear of Bismarck entered a location on the 200 block of North 23rd Street on Friday morning, March 25, with a toy gun that appeared real.

When police found her after the incident they also discovered she was in possession of brass knuckles. She’s being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center for terrorizing and carrying a concealed weapon.

