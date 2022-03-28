Advertisement

Bismarck woman arrested for terrorizing with a fake gun

Bismarck arrest for terrorizing
Bismarck arrest for terrorizing(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police say they have arrested a 24-year-old female for entering a building with a fake gun and pulling the trigger.

Police say Alene Bobtailbear of Bismarck entered a location on the 200 block of North 23rd Street on Friday morning, March 25, with a toy gun that appeared real.

When police found her after the incident they also discovered she was in possession of brass knuckles. She’s being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center for terrorizing and carrying a concealed weapon.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan police vehicle
One man arrested for possible kidnapping in Mandan
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
30-year-old Tyler Hoff
Law enforcement say Mandan man hit police officer with vehicle
Game and Fish
New fishing regulations starting April 1
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018 file photo, Emigrant Peak is seen rising above the Paradise Valley...
Montana sheriff says hiker killed, grizzly bear suspected

Latest News

Bridger Burrows and the record-setting Rocky Mountain Sculpin
Record Sculpin caught in Montana
10pm Sportscast 3/27/2022
10pm Sportscast 3/27/2022
weather 3/28
Evening Weather 3/27/22
ukraine support
Stand with Ukraine walk held in Bismarck