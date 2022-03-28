Advertisement

Biden to announce proposed budget, tax hike on wealthy expected

President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C. The president is announcing his budget...
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C. The president is announcing his budget proposal on Monday.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is expected to unveil a new minimum income tax for the ultra wealthy on Monday.

According to the White House, the plan is part of President Joe Biden’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2023.

The billionaire minimum income tax would require households with more than $100 million to pay a rate of least 20% on their full income.

Supporters said it would make sure that wealthiest Americans no longer pay a tax rate lower than teachers and firefighters.

Sources said the additional revenue could help fund green energy programs and lower the cost of prescription drugs ahead of the midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan police vehicle
One man arrested for possible kidnapping in Mandan
Game and Fish
New fishing regulations starting April 1
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
30-year-old Tyler Hoff
Law enforcement say Mandan man hit police officer with vehicle
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018 file photo, Emigrant Peak is seen rising above the Paradise Valley...
Montana sheriff says hiker killed, grizzly bear suspected

Latest News

Three people were injured after a car plowed into a Florida home.
3 injured after car plows into Florida home
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
A man holds fragments of a rocket launched by the Russian forces at night, a rocket crater...
Ukraine leader says he seeks peace ‘without delay’ in talks
10pm Sportscast 3/27/2022
10pm Sportscast 3/27/2022