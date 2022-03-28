Advertisement

75 guns confiscated, 161 people arrested in Panama City Beach over weekend

By Sam Martello
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local law enforcement along with city and county officials hosted a press conference Monday morning to discuss events that happened over the weekend.

There were 161 bookings in the Bay County Jail, 78 of those people were from Alabama. They also say they confiscated 75 guns from people this weekend.

Sunday afternoon, one person was shot in the foot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Six people are in custody in connection with the shooting.

There will be a special meeting Friday, April 1st, at Panama City Beach City Hall to discuss and provide any tools law enforcement needs.

Javonte Sanders, 22, of Cropwell, Alabama was arrested on a weapons charge in relation to the...
Javonte Sanders, 22, of Cropwell, Alabama was arrested on a weapons charge in relation to the Sunday, March 27 shooting.(WJHG/WECP)

