UND’s Jake Sanderson signs with Ottawa Senators

GRAND FORKS, ND (KFYR) - UND’s Jake Sanderson is making the leap to the NHL.

Sunday, the defenseman signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators.

Sanderson is coming off his second full season with the Fighting Hawks. Despite only playing 23 of the team’s 39 games, he ranked third in overall scoring with 26 points.

The 19-year-old is set to join Ottawa this week and could possibly appear in regular season games within the end of the month.

