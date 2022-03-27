Advertisement

Scientists discover microplastics in human blood for the first time

Up close image of microplastics making up a water bottle.
Up close image of microplastics making up a water bottle.(Pexels /Dantor / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Microplastics have already been found in water, air, fish and food. But for the first time, scientists have discovered plastic particles in human blood, according to a new study.

As enormous amounts of plastic are dumped into the environment each year, it was already known that humans were consuming various plastic particles through food, water and even the air, but research conducted in the Netherlands has made a newly alarming discovery.

In the study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental International and first reported by The Guardian, scientists found plastic particles in the blood of almost 80% of people tested from samples collected in The Netherlands.

Researchers tracing the plastic types found in the blood samples determined the most likely sources for the plastic were drink bottles, food packaging and plastic bags. The findings, however, still require more study.

The study also showed that the particles can travel around the body and potentially get stuck in organs.

It is not yet known what this means in terms of health. However, researchers are concerned since microplastics cause damage to human cells in a lab setting, and air pollution particles are already known to enter the body and cause millions of early deaths a year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan police vehicle
One man arrested for possible kidnapping in Mandan
US to increase gas exports to Europe
US to increase gas exports to Europe, could be good for ND
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018 file photo, Emigrant Peak is seen rising above the Paradise Valley...
Montana sheriff says hiker killed, grizzly bear suspected
Game and Fish
New fishing regulations starting April 1
Dem-NPL Congressional nominees
UPDATE: North Dakota Dems nominate Christiansen for U.S. Senate race, Haugen for U.S. House race

Latest News

Lily James arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Academy Awards get underway with early awards, ‘Dune’ wins
Housing market still in seller’s favor despite interest rate increase
A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation
30-year-old Tyler Hoff
Law enforcement say Mandan man hit police officer with vehicle