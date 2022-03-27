New fishing regulations starting April 1

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every two years the state Game and Fish Department reviews the fishing proclamation and makes regulation changes if necessary.

“April 1st through March 31st is the fishing season. And in general, our rules, our regulations, are good for the two-year period. So effective April 1st of 2022 will be the new two-year fishing guide. And that’ll run all the way through March 31st of 24,” said Greg Power, North Dakota Game and Fish fisheries division chief.

There are a couple minor regulation changes starting April 1.

“One is smallmouth and largemouth bass limits statewide now are going from 3 to 5 daily and from 6 to 10 possession limits. So there’s going to be more opportunity to take bass home with you,” said Power.

And if you like darkhouse spearfishing, there is one noteworthy adjustment.

“And also, when it comes to darkhouse spearfishing in winter, we’ve expanded that too, to include the take of walleye. Traditionally, it’s just been northern pike game fish. Now you could take walleye starting next winter on the big waters of Oahe, Sakakawea, Devils Lake and Stump Lake,” said Power.

Also of note, paddlefish snaggers are encouraged to purchase their tags online this year.

“Just be aware if you’re a paddlefish snagger that you’re going to need to get your tags this year online. You’re going to need to order them through the department so that’s going to be one big change,” said Power.

Customers should plan accordingly when buying online to allow for timely delivery of their tags in the mail. Tags can also be purchased at Game and Fish offices in Bismarck, Dickinson and Williston during business hours. Fishing for other species should be good again this year.

“We’re at record or near record number of waters throughout the state. It’s starting to look like we got through winter in decent shape. And we do know the fish populations are strong pretty much in most of our lakes and in particular the big waters Sakakawea, Devils Lake and even lake Oahe. We expect good things again in 2022,” said Power.

Starting April 1 anglers need to purchase a new fishing license.

To purchase a new fishing license, visit the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov

