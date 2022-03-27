Law enforcement say Mandan man hit police officer with vehicle

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement say a Mandan man hit a police officer with a car after officers responded to a shoplifting report.

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Tyler Hoff stole items from Walmart Wednesday before feeling on foot from police. They say Hoff entered a vehicle and accelerated, hitting an officer in the leg, before fleeing the scene.

Hoff is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment among other charges.

He is in custody on a $20,000 cash bond.

