Jody Olheiser memorial “slush” run

Photos courtesy of: Annie McKenzie
By KFYR Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week we featured a follow up story we first told you about in October of last year.

Jody Olheiser was a teacher at Bismarck High School who started “kindness tailgating” parties outside the school.

Passers by were greeted with hand painted signs of cheer and some were lucky enough to get a flower or even some candy. Olhesier passed away in November after battling cancer. But her legacy lived on and the parties spread to other schools in town.

An avid runner, others gathered at Sertoma Park in Bismarck Saturday honoring her with a memorial “slush” run. The plan is to have the run annually.

Her husband Josh spoke prior to the race saying that she believed every student deserved a chance.

The proceeds of the run will honor a Bismarck High AVID senior with their path to college.

The men’s winner was Kobe Berger and Bayla Weigel won the women’s division.

