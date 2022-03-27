Housing market still in seller’s favor despite interest rate increase

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For many years, the housing market has been in the sellers’ favor due to a low inventory of homes for sale. Demand was pushed to the limit when the pandemic forced some people to work from home. Mortgage rates, which bottomed out at 2.65% according to Freddie Mack, are now starting to increase. Usually this will cause the market to slow, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

”And houses are still selling at record pace. You know, you’re putting them on the market and a day later they’re selling. They are talking about increasing interest even more yet this year, and I just don’t have the crystal ball to tell you what will happen, but I think, realistically, I think the housing market is still going to stay steady,” said Chris Morris, realtor at Century 21 Morrison.

The increased rate will take a little bit of purchase power away from homebuyers, forcing them to look at an increased monthly payment or a larger down payment.

”When you’re looking at, say, a 1% increase in rate, that could increase their payment by about $180 per month. Which, if they wanted the same principal and interest payment, they’d have to decrease that purchase price or come up with an extra down payment of about $30,000,” said Debbie Wisdom, mortgage loan officer at Dakota Community Bank & Trust.

Over the last 15 years interest rates topped out at 6.25%, but that’s a far cry from the low rates of January of 2021. So, the message is clear, even if interest rates go up, the time to buy and sell is still right now.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.