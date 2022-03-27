Fire at ExxonMobil refinery in Montana under investigation

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The cause of an explosion and fire at an ExxonMobil oil refinery in Montana is under investigation. The fire began at about 10 p.m. Saturday in the refinery in Lockwood, a suburb of Billings.

The fire burned for about three hours before it was extinguished at 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Refinery spokesperson Dan Carter says there were no injuries. Officials did not respond to questions about how the fire might affect production. The extent of the damage and cause of the fire are under investigation.

The plant can refine up to 60,000 barrels of crude oil per day and produces about 600 million gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel each year.

