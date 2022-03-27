Advertisement

Congress passes legislation benefitting Veterans Cemetery

Veterans Cemetery
Veterans Cemetery(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This month, Congress passed legislation intended to benefit service members and their families.

Senate Bill 2089 was signed by President Joe Biden on March 11th. The bill enables all state and tribal veterans cemeteries to continue to receive grants from the Veterans Association without hesitation regardless of if those cemeteries bury reserve components. Some reserve components who didn’t have active-duty training are now fully eligible in state and tribal cemeteries with its passage.

“They signed on to serve our country and they certainly deserve this honor. And it means they now have another place, an option for burial, as they should, as long as spouses and eligible dependents,” said Pamela Helbling-Schafer, director of the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery has been interring National Guard and Reservists since their inception in 1992. The bill cements that practice and opens it up to other state veterans cemeteries nationwide.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US to increase gas exports to Europe
US to increase gas exports to Europe, could be good for ND
Mandan police vehicle
One man arrested for possible kidnapping in Mandan
Laron Peoples was a contender in the Elite Male Division at the South Dakota Golden Gloves...
Boxer with ties to Minot dies after needing medical aid at South Dakota bout
Bubbles and Brews ND
Bubbles and Brews wins local award
The attorney for 43-year-old Erik Rod filed a request earlier this month to cancel their...
Records: plea agreement in the works for Minot man accused of fatally shooting wife

Latest News

Photos courtesy of: Annie McKenzie
Jody Olheiser memorial “slush” run
Game and Fish
New fishing regulations starting April 1
candidates minot
Christiansen, Haugen accept Dem-NPL nominations for North Dakota U.S. Senate, House races
Game and Fish
Game and Fish