Bucks hold off Blizzard 29-27 to improve to 2-1 on the year

(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Bucks were once again in a close contest on Sunday. But in the end, they get the win over the Green Bay Blizzard 29 to 27.

Green Bay had a chance for the win with just seconds remaining, but the field goal attempt would sail to the right.

Both of Bismarck’s wins this season have come against Green Bay.

The Bucks (2-1) will next play at the Massachusetts Pirates on April 10th. Kick-off is set for 3:05 PM.

