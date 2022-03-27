2022 Class B Boys Basketball All-State Team
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A State Champion, a Coaches Athlete of the Year and a Gatorade Player of the Year and all three were finalists for Mr. Basketball, that’s a pretty good start when putting together the Class-B Boys All-State Basketball team.
Beulah’s Trey Brandt is our local athlete on the 1st-team. Brandt is the guy the coaches picked for their player of the year.
Brandt is a now a two-time, first-team performer who averaged nearly 26-points per-game. Trey also made 68 three-pointers this winter.
Here is the full list of all-state players:
1st Team
Joe Hurlburt, Enderlin (unanimous)
Jayden Yankton, Four Winds-Minnewaukan (unanimous)
Trey Brandt, Beulah
Tyson Enget, Powers Lake
Scott Wagner, Ellendale
2nd Team
Deng Deng, Four Winds-Minnewaukan
Bohden Duffield, Bowman County
Carter Englund, Shiloh Christian
Jace Friesz, Flasher
Zach Hendrickson, Our Redeemer’s
Gus Hurlburt, Enderlin
Will Jiskra, Grafton
Gannon Limke, Hillsboro-Central Valley
Paul Olson, Kindred
Ayden Stainbrook, North Border
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.