2022 Class B Boys Basketball All-State Team

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A State Champion, a Coaches Athlete of the Year and a Gatorade Player of the Year and all three were finalists for Mr. Basketball, that’s a pretty good start when putting together the Class-B Boys All-State Basketball team.

Beulah’s Trey Brandt is our local athlete on the 1st-team. Brandt is the guy the coaches picked for their player of the year.

Brandt is a now a two-time, first-team performer who averaged nearly 26-points per-game. Trey also made 68 three-pointers this winter.

Here is the full list of all-state players:

1st Team

Joe Hurlburt, Enderlin (unanimous)

Jayden Yankton, Four Winds-Minnewaukan (unanimous)

Trey Brandt, Beulah

Tyson Enget, Powers Lake

Scott Wagner, Ellendale

2nd Team

Deng Deng, Four Winds-Minnewaukan

Bohden Duffield, Bowman County

Carter Englund, Shiloh Christian

Jace Friesz, Flasher

Zach Hendrickson, Our Redeemer’s

Gus Hurlburt, Enderlin

Will Jiskra, Grafton

Gannon Limke, Hillsboro-Central Valley

Paul Olson, Kindred

Ayden Stainbrook, North Border

