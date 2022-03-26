Advertisement

US to increase gas exports to Europe, could be good for ND

By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden struck a deal with the European Union today to lessen their dependence on Russian energy.

The United States will export at least 15 billion cubic meters more of liquified natural gas to Europe this year. North Dakota energy industry experts say the move will be good U.S. energy production, but they’re hoping the president does more to incentivize production in the state.

“I think the hope would be that this will be one of many steps that the administration will make to increase the production and transportation infrastructure around American energy. You know, he’s in Europe, he understands how desperate they are for energy, and why wouldn’t it come from places like North Dakota?” said Ron Ness, president of the ND Petroleum Council.

The announcement comes more than a month after a group of Republican senators, including North Dakota Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, sent a letter to the president asking him to increase LNG exports to Europe.

