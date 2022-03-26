Advertisement

Sunshine Protection Act could disrupt circadian rhythm

Doctor discusses potential health hazards of permanent daylight saving time
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On March 15th, the senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight savings time permanent. Studies have shown that the day after we “spring ahead” there is an increase in things like heart attacks and traffic incidents.

For everyone, the disruption in the circadian rhythm interferes with your body’s ability to get good quality sleep, for at least a few days as your body adjusts. For many people losing or gaining an hour of sleep is a mere speed bump in their day. But, for some, losing an hour of sleep can trigger things like heart attacks and anxiety disorders.

“Stressors affect different people in different ways.  And so, let’s say, you’ve got underlying heart disease, plus a mood disturbance and maybe even a sleep disorder. Then those types of people are going to be more affected by this, potentially,” said Dr. Haven Malish, Sleep Specialist at Sanford Health.

Dr. Malish says that it would be better for most to not switch between Daylight Saving Time and Standard Time. But, like most things that will require time and more studies after the change would take effect.

