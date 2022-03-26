BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There haven’t been many games where Bismarck Bobcats forward Quinn Rudrud does not register a point. In 52 outings, Rudrud has 25-goals and 18-assists. Even better for him and the ‘Cats is he’s been a key part of the team’s late push for the post-season, which is one of the reasons Quinn is in this week’s Sports Spotlight.

Quinn Rudrud’s second season with the Bismarck Bobcats has been far from a sophomore slump.

“The last three months he’s been our best player. I mean what he’s done for this team, it’s probably hard to put into words. I think that’s the reason why he got a scholarship to play in Fairbanks. As a last year guy, I don’t think I could be more proud of and more happy for him. I don’t know what it is. Just every night he’s playing the way he’s capable of and he’s leading our group,” said Bobcats Head Coach, Layne Sedevie.

Being one of the team leaders, Rudrud knows he can’t do what he’s doing now without the help of his teammates.

“I have to give a lot of credit to my linemates obviously. I feel like I’m a big player that just tries to get open for them and they’re making really good passes. I feel like a lot of my goals are around the crease. So just kind of getting lucky bounces and trying to get open for them. So, I give a lot of credit to them,’ said Bobcats Forward, Quinn Rudrud.

And his teammates give it right back.

“He’s a tremendous player. Like you’ve seen he can shoot the puck. He’s got two hat tricks since I’ve been here. He sees the ice really well; he can find you on the ice. I mean if we give him a puck, you know he’s got a good chance of putting it in the net so it’s always a good thing,” said Bobcats Forward Brady Egan.

With Rudrud playing at a high level, he’ll have more hockey to look forward to in the future as he recently committed to the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

“It’s really exciting. It was a big moment for me and my family and obviously my teammates and coaches. But I’m really excited. I’ve never been to Alaska before, but I’ve only heard nothing but good things. So, I’m super excited. I know a couple of guys that are already there so I’m just excited to be a part of that family,” said Rudrud.

His time with the Nanooks will be put on hold for now as he has eyes on leading the Bobcats to the postseason.

“Our backs are against the wall. We know what we need to do to keep winning. I feel confident in our group and just kind of playing with that confidence and swagger. Just kind of have our backs against the wall but leave everything out on the ice,” said Rudrud.

The Bobcats and Rudrud open up a two-game set with St. Cloud on Friday.

