Pair of National Awards for BSC Baseball

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State has not one, but two national player of the week winners in baseball.

Logan Grant is the Mystic picked by the National Junior College Athletic Association. He hit .588, with 3-Home Runs and 16-RBI

Mike Hallquist is J.B.B.’s pick as National Player of the Week. All he’s done is put together a .529-batting average, with 4-Home Runs and 20-RBI.

Hallquist is also the pick for conference player of the week.

