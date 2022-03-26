Advertisement

One man arrested for possible kidnapping in Mandan

Mandan police vehicle
(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - One man was arrested for a possible kidnapping. Mandan Police Lt. Jason Neuberger said they got a call around 12:50 p.m. Saturday to a home on the west side of town.

Officers discovered a woman might have been kidnapped in the backseat of a vehicle. Police found the vehicle and made a traffic stop in north Mandan. Lt. Neuberger said the suspect drove off before stopping on an Interstate 94 on-ramp. The woman jumped out and ran towards police.

The suspect took off again before being captured on Highway 25 near the Morton-Oliver County line just before 2 p.m. Charges are pending. The woman was not injured, and the incident is still under investigation. The suspect is being held at the Burleigh-Morton County Detention Center.

