Advertisement

UPDATE: North Dakota Dems nominate Christiansen for U.S. Senate race, Haugen for U.S. House race

Party leaders are expected to work on updating their platform Thursday, and then get into...
Party leaders are expected to work on updating their platform Thursday, and then get into picking their candidates Friday and Saturday for the state legislature, along with our major state races.(KFYR-TV)
By KMOT Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – UPDATE 3:15 p.m.: The North Dakota Democratic-NPL party nominated Katrina Christiansen for the U.S. Senate race Saturday.

Christiansen is an assistant professor at the University of Jamestown.

ORIGINAL STORY: The North Dakota Democratic-NPL party made nominations for more major races in the 2022 elections.

The party nominated Mark Haugen to run for North Dakota’s at-large U.S. House seat. If Haugen wins the party primary in June, he’ll likely challenge incumbent Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND.

Haugen works at the University of Mary as a Senior Student Success Advisor. He ran for North Dakota State Treasurer in 2020, losing to Thomas Beadle in the general election.

The party also nominated Trygve Hammer, a Marine Corps veteran from Velva, for a four-year seat on the North Dakota Public Service Commission.

The seat on the commission is currently occupied by Sheri Haugen-Hoffart, who Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, selected to replace Commissioner Brian Kroshus.

The Governor had appointed Kroshus to fulfill the rest of Ryan Rauschenberger’s term as North Dakota Tax Commissioner.

The Democratic-NPL party also announced endorsements for North Dakota House and Senate races in 17 districts across the state.

Nominations for U.S. Senate, Tax Commissioner, Attorney General, and one seat on the North Dakota Supreme Court are expected Saturday afternoon.

Your News Leader will update this story as more nominations and endorsements come in. Tune in to the Evening and Night Reports for coverage of the convention.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US to increase gas exports to Europe
US to increase gas exports to Europe, could be good for ND
Laron Peoples was a contender in the Elite Male Division at the South Dakota Golden Gloves...
Boxer with ties to Minot dies after needing medical aid at South Dakota bout
Daynea Manning
Woman arrested after allegedly trying to run over man with vehicle
Bubbles and Brews ND
Bubbles and Brews wins local award
The attorney for 43-year-old Erik Rod filed a request earlier this month to cancel their...
Records: plea agreement in the works for Minot man accused of fatally shooting wife

Latest News

Democratic-NPL finalizes platform
Democratic-NPL finalizes platform at 2022 convention
Award for Veterans Cemetery
Award for Veterans Cemetery
North Dakota Democratic-NPL Convention in Minot
North Dakota Democrats get serious on filling the ticket for midterms
Sports Spotlight - Quinn Rudrud
Sports Spotlight - Quinn Rudrud