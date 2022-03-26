UPDATE: North Dakota Dems nominate Christiansen for U.S. Senate race, Haugen for U.S. House race

MINOT, N.D. – UPDATE 3:15 p.m.: The North Dakota Democratic-NPL party nominated Katrina Christiansen for the U.S. Senate race Saturday.

Christiansen is an assistant professor at the University of Jamestown.

ORIGINAL STORY: The North Dakota Democratic-NPL party made nominations for more major races in the 2022 elections.

The party nominated Mark Haugen to run for North Dakota’s at-large U.S. House seat. If Haugen wins the party primary in June, he’ll likely challenge incumbent Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND.

Haugen works at the University of Mary as a Senior Student Success Advisor. He ran for North Dakota State Treasurer in 2020, losing to Thomas Beadle in the general election.

The party also nominated Trygve Hammer, a Marine Corps veteran from Velva, for a four-year seat on the North Dakota Public Service Commission.

The seat on the commission is currently occupied by Sheri Haugen-Hoffart, who Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, selected to replace Commissioner Brian Kroshus.

The Governor had appointed Kroshus to fulfill the rest of Ryan Rauschenberger’s term as North Dakota Tax Commissioner.

The Democratic-NPL party also announced endorsements for North Dakota House and Senate races in 17 districts across the state.

Nominations for U.S. Senate, Tax Commissioner, Attorney General, and one seat on the North Dakota Supreme Court are expected Saturday afternoon.

