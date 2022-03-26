North Dakota Democrats get serious on filling the ticket for midterms

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota Democrats have begun choosing who they want to challenge Republicans at the ballot box this fall.

More than 127 Democrats attended day two of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Convention in Minot, selecting prospective candidates and gearing up for midterm elections in November.

Among the two-party nominations Friday, Melanie Moniz, an MHA Nation member in District 4, was nominated as the candidate for the six-year Public Service Commissioner seat.

“It’s well within my nature and traditional teachings to be a caretaker of the land and our communities and community as a whole is what we think of first. So as always, as I’ve been taught to de-center myself and think of others around me,” said Melanie Moniz, North Dakota’s Democratic-NPL Public Service Commissioner six-year term nominee.

The other nomination was Fintan Dooley for North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner.

“You can’t tell the difference between the oil industry and the government. You know democracy doesn’t allow that, at least it shouldn’t. We should focus on this issue,” said Fintan Dooley, North Dakota’s Democratic-NPL Agriculture Commissioner nominee.

Moniz would be replacing current PSC Commissioner Julie Fedorchak, and Dooley would be replacing current AG Commissioner Doug Goehring, if elected.

Democratic chairman Patrick Hart said they are setting up a solid ticket for November.

“We’ve nominated several different candidates for endorsement today we are going to nominate several more tomorrow and I’m very hopeful that we can fill this ticket and provide a solid ticket for republicans to battle against in the fall,” said Patrick Hart, Chairman of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL party.

Saturday, the party will chose their nominations for another PSC Commissioner, Tax Commissioner, Attorney General, U.S. Senator, and a U.S. Representative.

