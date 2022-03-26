Advertisement

Montana sheriff says hiker killed, grizzly bear suspected

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018 file photo, Emigrant Peak is seen rising above the Paradise Valley...
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018 file photo, Emigrant Peak is seen rising above the Paradise Valley and the Yellowstone River near Emigrant, Mont.(AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A hiker in Montana has been killed in a suspected encounter with a grizzly bear north of Yellowstone National Park.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a social media post that authorities were working Friday to return the body of the 40-year-old victim to his family.

Search teams on the ground and in helicopters had been in the area looking for the hiker after he was reported missing Wednesday. The search concentrated on the Six Mile Creek area of the Absaroka Mountains, about 30 miles south of Livingston, Montana.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US to increase gas exports to Europe
US to increase gas exports to Europe, could be good for ND
Laron Peoples was a contender in the Elite Male Division at the South Dakota Golden Gloves...
Boxer with ties to Minot dies after needing medical aid at South Dakota bout
Daynea Manning
Woman arrested after allegedly trying to run over man with vehicle
Bubbles and Brews ND
Bubbles and Brews wins local award
The attorney for 43-year-old Erik Rod filed a request earlier this month to cancel their...
Records: plea agreement in the works for Minot man accused of fatally shooting wife

Latest News

Katrina Christiansen at the Democratic-NPL Party Convention in Minot
Christiansen, Haugen accept Dem-NPL nominations for North Dakota U.S. Senate, House races
Mandan police vehicle
One man arrested for possible kidnapping in Mandan
Party leaders are expected to work on updating their platform Thursday, and then get into...
UPDATE: North Dakota Dems nominate Christiansen for U.S. Senate race, Haugen for U.S. House race
Democratic-NPL finalizes platform
Democratic-NPL finalizes platform at 2022 convention