Marauders Spring Football

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last fall was a good news, bad news situation for the University of Mary football team. The Marauders set passing and receiving records and developed All-American’s.. but they only won four games but that’s where spring football comes into play. It’s the perfect time to get better without having a huge portion of your week spent preparing for an opponent. We asked the head coach if people fully understand how important spring ball really is.

Craig Bagnell, U-Mary Head Coach, “I think casual people maybe not but the football, football people probably do. It’s big-time development. It’s big time for the young guys. Guys like Danny Kittner and Logan Nelson they gotten a lot of reps over the years and as they have gotten older a big part for them this spring is teaching to the younger guys and making sure that they understand the system so it’s a year-round deal. It’s a year-round developmental sport now and spring is an opportunity to get out and be able to continue that trend.”

Today is the fourth time the Marauders will practice this spring, so Bagnell knows there is no time to waste.

Bagnell, “each day for our 15 practices there is a specific plan for that day. There’s a specific plan for that day. There are specific plays for that day and when our guys go watch film, they are seeing hey this is the situation that we’re in and we need to get better at this situation, here’s what has come up and this is what we need to focus on. Then our guys get evaluated every day. They get graded every practice. They get graded at every lift. They get graded at every run. There’s a standard and expectation that they’re supposed to meet.”

The Marauders return all but one starter from their high-powered passing offense. Luke Little finished his career by leading the country with 20-touchdown catches. Little worked out for the NFL scouts today at UND’s Pro Day.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.