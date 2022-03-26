Local humane society raises money for pets displaced in Ukraine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Central Dakota Humane Society is raising money to help displaced pets in Ukraine through an online T-shirt fundraiser.

“We’ve been seeing the pictures on social media of all the people leaving the country and taking their pets with them or those that are being forced to leave their pets behind and it’s just heart wrenching,” said Cameo Skager, Communications and Development Director at the Central Dakota Humane Society.

The humane society has already sold over 100 t-shirts and raised almost $3,000.

“Then that money we are going to send to shelters and rescues in Ukraine, or in bordering countries,” said Skager.

Veterinarian Dr. Zonram Liao, founder of Wellnergy Pets, says that just like the people of Ukraine, pets there are experiencing major trauma.

" With buildings, fallings, the furniture moving things are really scary for these guys and they are experiencing real loss,” said Dr. Liao. “They’re experiencing real injuries and it does give out a source of almost like PTSD or not even post. They are dealing with the trauma right now.”

The Central Dakota Humane Society said they are in contact with a national pet rescue organization to ensure all money raised goes to reputable organizations in Ukraine.

To buy a shirt and support the fundraiser, click here: www.cdhs.net

