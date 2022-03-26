Advertisement

Lights out at a track meet

By KFYR Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last night at a track meet in Alamo Heights, Texas, something strange and extraordinary happened.

About halfway through the anchor leg of the 4x400 relay, the lights went out!

But spectators and athletes on the infield ran over to the edge of the track with their cell phone flashlights on to help the runners find their way to the finish line.

This video was sent to us by Mandan native and former University of Mary track star Joe Koch. He and his family were cheering on his son Tate.

Joe said it was, “Quite the experience for Tate and all of us.”

