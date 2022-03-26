Advertisement

Democratic-NPL party nominates Attorney General, second PSC candidates

Democratic-NPL party convention in Minot
Democratic-NPL party convention in Minot
By John Salling
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota Democrats are working on filling their statewide positions for this year’s elections, from the Public Service Commission, to Attorney General, and tax commissioner.

It’s been a busy day for the Dems after they tabled half of their nominations Friday. They’ve nominated Trygve Hammer for the unexpired term on the PSC.

The marine veteran born in Minot declared a need to win Republican votes if he’s going to make it into a state seat.

“I just ask that you stop for a moment and think. If you are tired of seeing decent, thoughtful Republicans being marginalized and labeled as rhinos! Send a message, ‘Vote for a democrat,’” said Hammer.

The party also nominated Timothy Lamb as its candidate for Attorney General. He is a lawyer from Grand Forks, and sent in a prerecorded acceptance.

They did not nominate candidates for Secretary of State or Tax Commissioner. The executive committee will be able to select people for those positions through April 11.

The convention continues Sunday with an agenda centered on preparing legislative candidates for their campaigns and future work.

