Democratic-NPL finalizes platform at 2022 convention

MINOT, N.D. – After platform committee discussions ran late into the night and through much of the day the general delegation had their look at the document.

The party worked to streamline the platform to more closely reflect its values and where they stand on the issues. The final discussions revolved around the party’s stance on racism and the possibilities of additional state-run businesses.

The document went before the delegation as a whole Friday, and members discussed a number of sticking points to be settled before approving it. Many changes had to do with wording, or finding a better way to write their message.”

Trying to understand what do we mean, like say what you mean but mean what you say and so the importance of thinking through what actually would be best,” said John Pederson, delegate.

They listed four primary values:

The Dem-NPL supports sound economic policies that prioritize families, organized labor, agriculture, and a living wage and that will build North Dakota’s future.

The Dem-NPL believes in the individual’s right to freedom, equality, and justice through the fair and equitable treatment of all persons.

The Dem-NPL leads in building strong, safe communities, with quality education, affordable healthcare and family support services, adequate emergency services, and respect for our veterans.

The Dem-NPL works to provide opportunities for the future generations through quality education and sound economic development.

“There’s been a push to kind of streamline and make the platform more readable and more communicable I think we really put a good platform together incorporating a lot of those ideas that have been discussed for a very long time,” said Patrick Hart, Dem-NPL Party Chair.

A few topics that came up in the discussion mentioned issues with the use of fracking, capping the costs on life-saving medication like insulin, and adding a clause about standing against racism. Nominations will continue Saturday.

