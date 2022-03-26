Advertisement

Christiansen, Haugen accept Dem-NPL nominations for North Dakota U.S. Senate, House races

Katrina Christiansen at the Democratic-NPL Party Convention in Minot
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota Democrats are putting the finishing touches on who they want to represent the party in this year’s midterm elections.

On Saturday, the Democratic-NPL Party chose their big ticket candidates for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

An overwhelming majority of Democrats at their convention voted to approve Mark Haugen of Bismarck for the U.S. House race. He’ll likely challenge incumbent Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, for the seat.

Haugen said he is ready to shake things up in Washington, D.C.

”Our current congressman voted against the Infrastructure and Jobs Act signed by President Biden. He voted no twice. He voted no in the House. He voted no again on the revision of the act when it came back from Senate. To me, that’s not standing up for North Dakota. We are going to make that a very high campaign issue,” said Haugen.

The party also selected Katrina Christiansen of Jamestown to challenge Republicans for the open U.S. Senate seat that Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, has held since 2011.

Christiansen told the party that she will hit education hard if elected.

”One of things I really noticed this year coming back from last year’s pandemic is the intense need for more resources to help teachers make sure they can do the lessons in class. There are a lot of social, behavioral, and mental health needs due to the impact of the pandemic that we just don’t have the resources to provide right now,” said Christiansen.

Voters will see these candidates on primary ballots in June.

Midterms are slated for Nov. 8.

The party also made nominations for a few other statewide races this year.

Your News Leader will break down the rest of Saturday’s developments at the convention on the Night Report.

