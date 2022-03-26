Bubbles and Brews wins local award

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Bubbles and Brews is a new business in Mandan, and they are already making waves through the entertainment community.

This bar on wheels was the winning idea for Mandan’s annual “Business Pitch Challenge”. They are focused on providing a creative and memorable alternative to kegs, or tubs of ice to serve refreshments. Cassidy Hartman says the response from the community has been immediate and very supportive.

“We actually booked events right away. Our bar got here on September 13th, of 2021 and we had an event on September 21st. So, it was like an immediate reaction for wanting to book it. And currently we have about 17 events planned for 2022, and that number just keeps growing weekly,” said Bubbles and Brews ND co-owner Cassidy Hartman.

While they don’t provide the beverages to serve, they do provide the fun. This clever idea was awarded a $10,000 forgivable loan from the Mandan Growth fun along with many other goods and services to help them grow and expand their business.

