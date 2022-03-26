BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 29 NFL teams had representatives at NDSU for Bison Pro Day.

Bismarck’s Brayden Thomas and Cordell Volson of Balfour were among those to work out for the scouts.

Brayden Thomas, Defensive End, “whatever is going to happen is going to happen I’m going to go out there and do what I learned and I’m going to give it 100% like I always do and the result is going to take care of itself. You can’t sit there and think about all of the what if’s because you guys know as well as I do if you live off of what if’s nothing is going to happen, they way you think it will, so I think it was a really good exciting day all around.”

Cordell Volson, Offensive Lineman, “I think it was important. I think every chance you get to be in front of scouts and in front of teams is important and definitely with Pro Day being here it brought in a lot of teams, had a lot of meetings and giving them a reason to be here and meet with me was great as well.”

The player with the highest draft stock is Christian Watson. Some self-appointed NFL experts, think he could go in the first round.

