2022 Class A Boys Basketball All-State Team
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Class-A girls had one unanimous All-State basketball player and she was from the Capital-City.
Class-A boys has a lone unanimous selection, and he too is from Bismarck. The Demons Treyten Eaglestaff.
Eaglestaff is North Dakota’s Mr. Basketball and he’s the coaches pick as senior athlete of the year. He led state in scoring at 30-point per-game. Treysen was number one in the W.D.A. in steals and blocks. He was 2nd in Assists and 7th in Rebounding.
Eaglestaff set nine new BHS records this season and he has signed to play college ball at U.N.D.
The West has four on the 1st-team: Juniors Alex Dvorak of Dickinson, Century’s Anthony Doppler and Darik Dissette from Minot.
Here’s the full list of Class-A Boys All-State players:
1st Team
Treyson Eaglestaff, Bismarck (unanimous)
Darik Dissette, Minot
Michael Nhial, West Fargo Sheyenne
Mason Klabo, Fargo Davies
Anthony Doppler, Bismarck Century
Alex Dvorak, Dickinson
2nd Team
Ian Motschenbacher, Fargo Davies
Isaiah Schafer, Bismarck Century
Carson Hegerle, West Fargo
Jeremiah Sem, Fargo North
James Hamilton, Fargo South
Eric Wentz, Minot
Paine Parks, Grand Forks Red River
Evan Gross, Bismarck St. Mary’s
Aaron Grubb, Mandan
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.