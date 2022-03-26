Advertisement

2022 Class A Boys Basketball All-State Team

Class-A Boys BB All-State
Class-A Boys BB All-State(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Class-A girls had one unanimous All-State basketball player and she was from the Capital-City.

Class-A boys has a lone unanimous selection, and he too is from Bismarck. The Demons Treyten Eaglestaff.

Eaglestaff is North Dakota’s Mr. Basketball and he’s the coaches pick as senior athlete of the year. He led state in scoring at 30-point per-game. Treysen was number one in the W.D.A. in steals and blocks. He was 2nd in Assists and 7th in Rebounding.

Eaglestaff set nine new BHS records this season and he has signed to play college ball at U.N.D.

The West has four on the 1st-team: Juniors Alex Dvorak of Dickinson, Century’s Anthony Doppler and Darik Dissette from Minot.

Here’s the full list of Class-A Boys All-State players:

1st Team

Treyson Eaglestaff, Bismarck (unanimous)

Darik Dissette, Minot

Michael Nhial, West Fargo Sheyenne

Mason Klabo, Fargo Davies

Anthony Doppler, Bismarck Century

Alex Dvorak, Dickinson

2nd Team

Ian Motschenbacher, Fargo Davies

Isaiah Schafer, Bismarck Century

Carson Hegerle, West Fargo

Jeremiah Sem, Fargo North

James Hamilton, Fargo South

Eric Wentz, Minot

Paine Parks, Grand Forks Red River

Evan Gross, Bismarck St. Mary’s

Aaron Grubb, Mandan

