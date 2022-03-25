What the North Dakota Democratic-NPL party will face going into midterms

MINOT, N.D. - The 2022 Democratic-NPL convention is underway in Minot. During the four-day event, the party will be nominating candidates for state and federal seats.

Kicking off the convention, party members and candidates are discussing some major changes and additions to the party’s platform.

Now prior to those discussions, Your News Leader spoke with Jynette Larshus, a political science professor at Minot State University, about some of the challenges the state’s democratic party faces going into mid-term elections.

Larshus said a big thing for the party right now is trying to establish themselves apart from national political values and focus on statewide issues.

“A lot of times, the biggest problems are, ‘Oh you are ‘D’ then you’re this,’ or, ‘oh you’re ‘R’ then your this’, but actually listening to what the candidates are saying versus looking at it through a filtered lens of party affiliation,” said Larshus.

Primary elections are coming up in June and voters will have a chance to choose candidates to be the party’s nomination and midterm elections are up in November.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.