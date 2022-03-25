Trial postponed, psych evaluation requested for Bismarck woman accused of severely injuring five-month-old

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The jury trial for a Bismarck woman accused of severely injuring a five-month-old has been pushed back by a district court judge.

In October, police arrested 21-year-old Kierra Station for child abuse after the department received a call from hospital social workers about an infant with bi-lateral skull fractures. Prosecutors say Station hit the child when she said he would not stop crying.

Station’s defense attorney asked that her trial be pushed back so that Station could receive a psychological evaluation at the state hospital.

Friday, Judge Lindsey Nieuwasma said the trial, originally scheduled for April 5, will be postponed until June.

