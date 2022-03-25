Advertisement

State announces $15 million in grants to help North Dakota’s workforce needs

Governor Doug Burgum
Governor Doug Burgum
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week, Governor Doug Burgum announced funds would be made available to help address North Dakota’s workforce needs.

The North Dakota Regional Workforce Impact Program will give $15 million in grants to various organizations to offset the costs to create more training and recruitment opportunities, or to invest in quality-of-life improvements such as housing and childcare. The funds will be divided between eight regions instead of using a one-size-fits-all approach.

“This program is allowing us to provide resources to regions to say you know what your challenges are, let’s see what you can do with a little funding behind those ideas you have,” said Katie Ralston Howe, Workforce Director for the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

The program uses funds from the American Rescue Plan that was appropriated during the special session in November.

It’s also a part of Burgum’s Accelerate ND Plan.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

