Advertisement

Records: plea agreement in the works for Minot man accused of fatally shooting wife

The attorney for 43-year-old Erik Rod filed a request earlier this month to cancel their...
The attorney for 43-year-old Erik Rod filed a request earlier this month to cancel their client's trial and schedule a change of plea hearing, "pursuant to a binding plea agreement," court records indicate.(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot man charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife has a change of plea hearing scheduled for mid-April, weeks before he would have gone to trial.

The attorney for 43-year-old Erik Rod filed a request earlier this month to cancel their client’s trial and schedule a change of plea hearing, “pursuant to a binding plea agreement,” court records indicate.

According to online court records, the courts scheduled a plea change hearing for Rod for April 12.

Prosecutors charged Erik with AA-felony murder and C-felony Reckless Endangerment, in the May 2020 shooting death of his wife, 37-year-old Connie Rod.

Connie’s death was initially ruled accidental, but after further investigation, prosecutors elected to file felony charges against Erik.

He was supposed to stand trial starting April 25. The jury trial had been pushed back multiple times.

The details of any plea agreement are not public.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Police homicide investigation.
Victim identified in Bismarck shooting
The Bismarck man charged in the murder of 22-year-old Michael Shane made his first appearance...
Bail set in Bismarck murder case
Flipped vehicle on State Street
Prior felony cases reopened for 39-year-old accused of hitting and killing man in Mandan
Bismarck Fire Department responded to two acid spills Thursday.
Bismarck Fire Department responds to two acid spills
Bismarck shooting leaves one dead
Bismarck man arrested on murder charges after shooting left one dead

Latest News

Party leaders are expected to work on updating their platform Thursday, and then get into...
North Dakota Democrats make first nominations for 2022 statewide races
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Feds drop appeal in Sjodin killing, still seek death penalty
Laron Peoples was a contender in the Elite Male Division at the South Dakota Golden Gloves...
Boxer with ties to Minot dies after needing medical aid at South Dakota bout
The Medora connection: friends help Ukraine in time of war
The Medora connection: friends help Ukraine in time of war