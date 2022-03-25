Records: plea agreement in the works for Minot man accused of fatally shooting wife

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot man charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife has a change of plea hearing scheduled for mid-April, weeks before he would have gone to trial.

The attorney for 43-year-old Erik Rod filed a request earlier this month to cancel their client’s trial and schedule a change of plea hearing, “pursuant to a binding plea agreement,” court records indicate.

According to online court records, the courts scheduled a plea change hearing for Rod for April 12.

Prosecutors charged Erik with AA-felony murder and C-felony Reckless Endangerment, in the May 2020 shooting death of his wife, 37-year-old Connie Rod.

Connie’s death was initially ruled accidental, but after further investigation, prosecutors elected to file felony charges against Erik.

He was supposed to stand trial starting April 25. The jury trial had been pushed back multiple times.

The details of any plea agreement are not public.

