North Dakota unemployment rate falls in February

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s unemployment rate fell last month.

The state’s unemployment rate dropped about half a percentage point from January to February. Unemployment fell by 1,650 jobs, which is unusual for typical seasonal patterns from January to February. The year-over-year decrease in the unemployment rate was 2.1%. North Dakota’s unemployment rate is one percentage point lower than the national average of 4.1%.

