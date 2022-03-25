Advertisement

North Dakota unemployment rate falls in February

North Dakota unemployment rate
North Dakota unemployment rate(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s unemployment rate fell last month.

The state’s unemployment rate dropped about half a percentage point from January to February. Unemployment fell by 1,650 jobs, which is unusual for typical seasonal patterns from January to February. The year-over-year decrease in the unemployment rate was 2.1%. North Dakota’s unemployment rate is one percentage point lower than the national average of 4.1%.

