North Dakota Petroleum Council calling on Biden Administration to address energy prices, energy independence

BISMARCK, N.D. - Several oil and gas associations including the North Dakota Petroleum Council are urging President Biden to work with them on addressing domestic energy concerns.

In a letter sent out last week, 10 organizations are asking the president to change his stance on oil and gas production in the United States, arguing it has been hostile against businesses and workers.

They also refuted claims made by the administration, saying while there are many unused permits available, several factors cause companies to wait to drill those wells, such as the uncertainty of operating on federal lands and federal financial regulatory powers.

“We believe the best way forward is a commitment to energy independence that starts with the recognition that oil and natural gas is a strategic energy asset necessary for providing the United States and its allies with energy security now and for decades,” the letter states.

Petroleum Council President Ron Ness said in a statement that President Biden can have an immediate impact on energy prices by announcing a change in the administration’s direction on American energy rather than begging unstable nations to sell more oil.

