North Dakota has decreased investments in Russia significantly

North Dakota State Investment Board
North Dakota State Investment Board(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Investment Board has decreased its investments in Russia by millions of dollars since early March.

As of Friday morning, the Board’s holdings with Russian ties have fallen to about $2.7 million dollars. When the board initially voted to divest on March third, that number was around $10 million dollars, which was, itself, down from the $16 million dollars the Investment Board held at the time Russia attacked Ukraine.

The Retirement and Investment Office oversees more than $19 billion dollars in assets. Chief Investment Officer Scott Anderson told the Board there is “very little Russia exposure left in our portfolios.”

North Dakota’s Board of University and School Lands, more commonly known as the Land Board, has also decreased its investments in Russia since the war began. Earlier this month, they announced the Land Board’s investments fell from about $29 million to about $4 million.

